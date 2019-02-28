



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, on Thursday announced that 23 academic staff has been promoted to a substantive professorial cadre.

The newly promoted professors described as the institution’s pride are: Emmanuel Remi Aiyede of the Department of Political Science, A.E. Awoyemi, Guidance and Counselling, Helen Adekunbi Labeodan, Religious Studies, O. E. Awe, Physics, R.A. Alabi, Archaeology and Anthropology, O. E. Olubusoye, Statistics, I. A. Oladosu, Chemistry, N. A. Shenge, Psychology, O. A. Fakolade, Special Education, K. L. Kazeem, Adult Education, S. A. Babarinde, Teacher Education and M. A. Odeniyi, Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy.

Others are: S. O. Jimoh, Social and Environmental Forestry, A. O. Omole, Forest Resources Management, N. O. Obi-Egbedi, Chemistry, I. O. Shittu, Statistics, Matthew Nton, Geology, Chioma C. Asuzu, Guidance and Counselling, A.O. Ayeni, Educational Management, F. S. Ezeokoli, Teacher Education, A. A. Sarumi, Adult Education, A. O. Adeleye, and Olukemi K. Amodu, Institute of Child Health.

Also promoted to the cadre of Reader are 13 staff including: The Rev’d Dr O. O. Obijole, Religious Studies, I. O. Popoola, Physics, Ibrahim A. Oyediran, Geology, O. F. W. Onifade, Computer Science, A. A. Aina, Commercial and Industrial Law, G. I. Ogbole, Radiology, A.O. Lawanson, Economics, O. O. Folaranmi, Social Work, D. A. Oluwole, Guidance and Counselling, Sola Olorunyomi, Institute of African Studies, D. M. Ajayi, Restorative Dentistry, S. A. Onasanwo, Physiology and Dr. S. A. Ademola, Surgery.

The elated Vice Chancellor said, “We congratulate all the colleagues whose promotions have just been announced. We are exceedingly proud of you and wish you every success in your career”