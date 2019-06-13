<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of the University of Ibadan has declared the cut-off mark for the premier institution remains 200 as against 160 agreed on by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) and stakeholders of higher institutions.

JAMB announced on Tuesday that cut-off mark for admission into federal universities will be 160 for 2019.

On Tuesday, JAMB and stakeholders at the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria approved 160 and above as the national minimum benchmark for 2019 admission into public universities.

But many educationists criticized the cut-off mark, describing it as ridiculously low and a further indication of the falling standard of education.

UI, on its part, said it will have nothing to do with the national minimum cut-off mark.

In a statement by the office of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the institution said: “For the avoidance of doubts in the minds of our prospective admission seekers, their parents and guardians, our alumni and alumnae and the general public, the minimum mark for any course at the University of Ibadan, and all its Affiliated Institutions, remains 200 out of the maximum of 400.

“This has been the position of the Senate of the University since the matriculation examinations into Nigerian Universities commenced in 1978.”