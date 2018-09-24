University of Entrepreneurship and Technology (UET), Delaware, United States of America, will confer honourary doctoral degree in Urban Planning and Rural Development on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and other eminent Nigerians.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, UET Vice President (Africa), Leye Babalola, said the event, holding on October 20, is in collaboration with the Institute of Company and Commercial Accountants (ICCA).

Also to be honoured at the event, which will hold in Lagos, are former governor of Kano State and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Oji (Ochendo); former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sir Mike Okiro; Senator Robert Boroffice, chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology and president, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Mr. Adekunle Mokuolu.

Others are President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN); Executive Chairman, Tinka Point Limited, Gombe State, Dr. Baba Bello and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

He said the awardees were nominated for their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructure development of Nigeria in their various professional fields.