The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has approved the suspension of three students of the institution for their alleged involvement in forgery, robbery and cultism.
A press statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Moses Abang, and made available to journalists in Calabar yesterday, stated that Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400-level student of the Department of Sociology, was suspended for forgery of GSS result sheets.
The release further stated that Ofem Hope David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies, was suspended for an alleged robbery case while Collins Oden Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech, was suspended for cultism.
The release stated: “The afore-mentioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the university.”