<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has approved the suspension of three students of the institution for their alleged involvement in forgery, robbery and cultism.

A press statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Moses Abang, and made available to journalists in Calabar yesterday, stated that Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400-level student of the Department of Sociology, was suspended for forgery of GSS result sheets.

The release further stated that Ofem Hope David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies, was suspended for an alleged robbery case while Collins Oden Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech, was suspended for cultism.

The release stated: “The afore-mentioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the university.”