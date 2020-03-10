<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Vice-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Zanna Akpagu, says the university will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Liberian Vice President, Dr Jewel-Howard Taylor, during its convocation on Saturday.

Akpagu made the disclosure on Tuesday in Calabar, at a media briefing heralding the 33rd convocation of the institution.

The vice-chancellor said that three other prominent Nigerians were also going to be honoured at the event.

“We are also going to honour Chief Ann Ene Ita, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service; Prof. Anthony Nyong of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Emir of Askira, Mohammed Askirama,” he said.

He said that over 4,600 graduands would be awarded diplomas, degrees and higher degrees during the ceremony.





According to him, 3,200 graduands will be awarded first degrees while 1000 will bag diplomas and 400 will be awarded different postgraduate degrees.

“In the first degree category, we have 13 First Class and this is because, in this institution, we graduate the very best through imparting knowledge and learning,” Akpagu said.

The vice-chancellor further said that a number of projects completed by his administration would be inaugurated as part of the convocation programme.

Akpagu listed the projects to include a 60-room female hostel, a 500-seater twin lecture pavilion and a police station.

He said that the university had zero tolerance for social vices, adding that many lecturers, non-academic staff and students had been shown the exit door due to indiscipline.