University of Calabar eyes hosting 2024 NUGA Games

The University of Calabar (UNICAL), has expressed its readiness to host the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) Games scheduled for March 2024.

Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution said this on Thursday in Calabar while inaugurating the Preliminaries and Bid Committee for the 2024 NUGA Games.

She charged the committee to be committed and proactive in the discharge of its duties to enable them to achieve its mandate.

The VC said that the institution was keen on hosting the games, hence the inauguration of the Bid Committee to ensure that the hosting right was given to UNICAL.

Obi also said the institution was taking a step of faith, adding “with God on our side, the institution will be granted the hosting rights for the 2024 NUGA Games.’’

She assured that the institution would work toward upgrading its sports facilities, which she believed would brighten its chances of winning the hosting rights.

Earlier, Dr Blessing Anam, the Acting Director of Sports, UNICAL, said that preparations for the games had started.

She expressed optimism that with the calibre of persons on the committees, the institution would be granted the hosting right.

Anam also called on the committee members to brace up for the task ahead.

The acting director aligned with the VC’s submission on the need to upgrade the institution’s facilities in order to boost the institution’s chances of getting the hosting right for the games.

Prof. Michael Okom, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, was inaugurated as the chairman of the Bid Committee, while Prof. Lucas Ogunjimi, and would serve as vice chairman, with other members.

Similarly, Obi would serve as the chairman of the main organising committee for the games, while Okom would serve as the vice-chairman, alongside other members.