The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has discharged its first COVID-19 patient from its isolation centre.

The patient is one of the five that were announced by the state government to have been discharged in Edo State.

The 43-year-old patient was said to have been admitted on 3rd April, 2020 after he tested positive for the COVID-19.

Dr. Benson Okwara, Head Rapid Response Team COVID-19 in UBTH, said, “the patient’s first negative test following resolution of symptoms was on 10th April, 2020, while a follow-up test on 14th April, 2020 also returned a negative result, thus qualifying him for discharge”.

He then encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to get tested and, if positive, receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation centres.





Okwara further gave the assurance that a positive result is not death sentence.

Meanwhile, the management of the hospital has, however, appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek care.

The management said information on travel history (travelling abroad) or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed so that tests can be done for the safety and well-being of all.

It said misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further, adding that doing so was against the law.

It however appealed to members of the public to partner the hospital in its efforts towards improvement in healthcare delivery.