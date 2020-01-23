<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The University of Abuja has suspended the ongoing admission of students due to what it described as irregularities in the process.

In a memo to the Admissions Committee on Wednesday and seen by newsmen, the vice-chancellor, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said the committee did not meet up with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) guidelines for uploading all admissions on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

“It has come to my notice that the JAMB admission guidelines of uploading all admissions on CAPS have not been fully met. This is totally unacceptable,” he said. “I hereby direct that all admission processes and payment of acceptance fees should be put on hold pending when all shortlisted candidates have been uploaded to CAPS. Also, subsequent admission exercise MUST follow this.”

The University of Abuja held the 2019/2020 Post-UTME last year September.

CAPS is an admission flow chart through which a candidate can accept or reject admission offers. Candidates can also print admission letter and proceed to the institution for further admission processing.





The Market Place feature in CAPS provides flexibility for the Institutions to source for candidates who may not have earlier chosen the institution for admission consideration.

Institutions may specify various selection parameters such as UTME score, state/local, government, gender, and preferred programmes /course of the candidates.

The list of candidates so selected from the Market Place is then pushed to JAMB which notifies the candidates of consideration by Institutions.

Candidates may accept/ reject Market Place consideration, subject to a maximum of three.

The spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, said admissions should be ideally be done on CAPS ”but the University of Abuja did theirs without following due process”.

”UniAbuja VC must have realised that his people are doing the wrong thing and he wants to correct it by taking this proactive step so that it will conform with the law and vision of regulatory agencies,” he explained.

The spokesperson of the institution, Habib Yakub, is yet to respond to calls and a text message seeking further comments.