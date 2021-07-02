UNIUYO orders students to vacate hostels over cult clashes

A student of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has been reportedly killed and another shot in a supremacy battle, which erupted between two rivals cult groups in the institution.

A source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen on Friday that after the death of the student, a reprisal attack was launched by a rival group the next day.

“A student from the Department of Geography was killed on Tuesday. But, on Wednesday around 5 pm, we heard some gunshots in the Department of Fine Art and on getting there discovered that a student was shot.

“He was said to be rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the Management of the institution has ordered all students to vacate hostels till further notice.

A statement on Friday by the Registrar of the University Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, urged students whose academic activities were still running to do so from their respective homes.

The statement reads: “The University Management has given a directive that all students residing in the hostels in the University Campus should vacate same before 6.pm of today, Thursday, July 01, 20211 till further notice.

“Students who have any ongoing academic activities (Examination or Research Projects) to do in the school during this period are advised to do so from their respective homes.

“By this notice, The Dean of Students and the Director, Security are requested to ensure that the hostels were evacuated as directed by the Management,” the statement