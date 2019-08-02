<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has set up a Police Students’ Relations Committee to look into the recent incident of attacks at the University of Uyo.

Mr Danielson Akpan, NANS’ National President, made the disclosure in Abuja on Friday.

Akpan noted that the committee would be charged with the responsibilities of managing interactions between the police and the students.

He emphasised that there was the need to constitute the committee owing to the constant incidents of armed robbery attacks at the university’s female hostel.

“It is unspeakable and unacceptable that in one week, armed robbers have invaded the female hostel twice without check and mindlessly robbed female students, and wounding those who resisted them.

“This robbery gang members do have enough time such that they dispossess the female students of their valuables such as laptops, phones, gadgets and monies.”

The student leader also explained that the gang members came with their Point of Sale (POS) machine and forced students to transfer their sustenance allowances to them.

Akpan, while condemning the act, requested the management of the university to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrator of the attacks.

“We urge the management of the ivory tower to, as a matter of urgency, provide adequate security for the inhabitants of the female hostel and the entire school.

“We also plead that the management reassure the students of their commitment to safety in the hostel and the entire environs,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the students to remain calm as the situation would soon be brought under control.

Gunmen raided a female hostel on July 31 at the University of Uyo and disposed students of money and other valuables.