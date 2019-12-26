<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Kingdom has applauded the Federal Government for releasing the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, and the Convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

Speaking through its acting High Commissioner in Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, it said on Twitter, “Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released.

“Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones.

“@UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive.”

THEWILL recalls that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, had ordered their release on Tuesday.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release,” he had said.

Malami urged them to be law abiding and observe the terms of their bail as well as refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security.