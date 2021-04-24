Four research teams at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) have won the highly competitive National Research Fund (NRF) Grant awarded in the 2020 cycle by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The feat was recorded by the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Hakeem Fawehinmi, Dr Ijeoma Vincent-Akpu, Dr AD Nbete, and Dr Silvanus Ofili, as respective Principal Investigators (PIs).

The harvest of awards, valued at a total of approximately ₦100,000,000, comes a few months after the award of 25 TETFund Institution-Based Research (IBR) grants, valued at over N40,000,000.





Acting Director of Academic Planning (DAP) Dr AD Nbete, who is also a PI for one of the research teams, congratulated the other researchers on their meritorious awards and thanked TETFund for the opportunity.

Nbete, in a statement from the institution, yesterday, encouraged academics in the institution to deepen and widen their involvement in multi-disciplinary research collaborations both within and beyond the University of Port Harcourt.

He also indicated that the 2021 cycle of the NRF would soon be open for application and encouraged as many teams as possible to participate.

He emphasised the need for applicants to adhere to the set guidelines and ensure that their proposals were of the highest attainable standard that would meet the high expectations of the Fund’s screening committee.