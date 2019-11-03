<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

University of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State, has launched a new policy against sexual harassment.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ndowa E. S. Lale at the launch of the policy held at Ebitime Banigo hall of the institution said the University decided to raise the bar on sexual harassment to ensure that the young men and women put in the charge of Lecturers are protected, especially from antics of sexual predators who use their privileged positions power to blackmail or railroad their unwilling students or subordinate staff into granting them sexual favors.

He said the management of the University in the policy document defines the rules of engagement in terms of the acceptable of engagement between lecturers, administrators and students, including visitors to the university.

Prof Ndowa vowed that while sanctions would be meted to erring members of staff, a robust in built checks and balances to protect those who are innocently accused will also be put in place.

He also warned any person accused of sexual harassment would be presumed guilty until he or she can prove otherwise under the established rules of fair hearing.

Prof Ndowa also warned that henceforth, lectures and administrators who do not remember to tell their tailors to sew zippers in front of their Trousers should be ready to bear the consequences of their amorous liaison with female students.

He warned that students who harass lectures to award them undeserved grades should equally be ready to face the music if and when caught in the act of self advertisement to their lectures.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the 6th Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT Professor Don M. Baridam, ascribes sexual harassment on the campus of Nigeria Universities to the systemic failure of a few morally depraved lecturers and administrators who see women as mere sex objects suitable for their sadistic gratification.

He called on students and lecturers to join hands and play their part in this noble campaign aimed at naming and shaming identified sexual predators within the university system.

He and also urged other institutions to copy Uniport’s road map in addressing the unsavory activities of morally loose lecturers and administrators.