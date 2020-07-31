



The management of University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has distanced itself from the reports that the university was recruiting for academic and non-academic positions.

The institution in a statement warned applicants against falling prey to fraudster, adding that the portal for registration alleged to be belonging to the institution was fake.

Sam Kpenu, the Public Relations Officer of the university in the statement in Port Harcourt, stated that the institution has not advertised for any job vacancy, stating that the website in circulation for the job did not emanate from the institution.

Kpenu said: “The attention of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to an online publication purportedly asking members of the public to apply for Academic and non-Academic jobs in the University of Port Harcourt.





“The authorities of the University wish to state categorically that, the University has not advertised for any job vacancies, that the website created for an online application for employment did not emanate from the University of Port Harcourt.”

He enjoined members of the public not to patronise the online recruitment exercise as it was the handiwork of fraudsters to smear the hard-earned reputation of the University of Port Harcourt.

“Please disregard the fraudulent online portal/site. For the avoidance of doubt the University of Port Harcourt disseminates information from the institution to the public through its official website and national dailies,” he added.