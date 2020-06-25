



In its continuous effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria, Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has constructed a mechanical sanitising cubicle for public use.

Unveiling the mechanical sanitising cubicle project at the UNIOSUN’s mechanical workshop in the Faculty of Engineering in Osogbo, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola, said the innovation was to further help in combating the ravaging pandemic.

He added that universities were set up to proffer solutions to human problems, saying rather than wailing about Coronavirus, UNIOSUN decided to be part of the solution.

“In a bid to impact on the society, about four weeks ago, I challenged the departments of mechanical, civil and electronic engineering to come up with innovation to help salvage the coronavirus situation.

“And today, we have developed a cubicle, like a shield, where you can wash your hand without touching anything and decontaminate your body without having to touch anything.

“We are changing the narrative about the Nigerian university system. You recall that we are the first university that did matriculation online which some universities have keyed into, we are reaching to our students online and by the grace of God, we will conduct our examination online”, he said.





Professor Popoola said the university has the capacity to mass produce the cubicle for organisations that needed it for easy sanitising process without fear of people having to use their hands.

Explaining the workability of the cubicle, the team leader, Engineer Idris Musbaudeen, said the team thought of the peculiarity of the country and had to mechanically developed to cubicle to avoid having to use electricity.

“According to him, the cubicle is completely foot-operated, from opening of the door, the soap and water dispenser and the sprinkler, as well as exiting it.

He said the team, made up of electrical, civil, mechanical engineers and others decided to reduce the use of energy because of religious centres and school located in rural areas and to further reduce cost of running the cubicle to just that of water, soap and decontaminating agents.

“What we develop is a locally fabricated sanitising cubicle fully operated with the foot. The soap, water and mist are operated by pressing knobs with your foot and you are decontaminated without being wet”, he said.