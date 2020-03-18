<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four labour unions at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, have called on Lagos State Government to probe allegations of misappropriation of funds against some principal officers of the institution.

The Unions made the call at a news conference jointly organized on Tuesday in Lagos.

The four unions are COEASU, NASU, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN) and National Association of Colleges of Education Academic Technologists of Nigeria (NACEATION).

The unions accused the management of misappropriating accrued payments of rent on communication masts and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) cash office.

They also accused some management staff of the college of operating and signing college cheques without the knowledge of the provost.

“Without due course to law and convention, management is fond of invading the college with armed policemen any time there is a dispute.

”The recent one was on March 9 when 15 policemen in two functional police vehicles came to brutalise and physically assault staff.

“We want the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, to investigate the matter,” the unions said.





Reacting to the allegations, Provost of the College, Prof. Bilikis Lafiaji-Okuneye, however, said she was not aware of the unions’ joint news conference.

Lafiaji-Okuneye said that she was the principal signatory to the college account and other management staff were their signatories to the account.

“Concerning, the United Bank of Africa (UBA) cash office in the premises, which is currently under lock by the unions, the bank’s regional manager said they have not been paying rent to the college.

“We had to write for a proper memorandum of understanding between the college and the bank so they can start paying their necessary dues but the unions insisted that they must pay their backlogs.

“Communication mast within the college have a paid document.

”When I resumed work Jan. 12, I presented the staff and students’ welfare and issues to the state government in order to promote and sustain peace in the college,” the provost said.

She urged the unions to give peace a chance, adding that all their allegations were purely administrative issues.