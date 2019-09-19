<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the passing of Mr. Cyril Odu, Chairman of the Bank’s Board.

The Bank, which gave this indication in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the seasoned banker died on Tuesday, September 17 after a brief illness.

“Mr Odu was an outstanding leader who brought a wealth of experience and intellect to his role as Chairman,” the Bank said in the statement.

“The entire Union Bank family mourns his loss. Our deepest sympathies go to the Odu family, his friends and colleagues.”

It added that the deceased’s funeral arrangements will subsequently be announced by the family.