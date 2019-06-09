<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), on Sunday said it had developed a local device to stimulate performance of the Alpha Jet used by the Nigerian Air Force in light attacks and advance training.

Prof. Ba’ana Bukar, the Coordinator of Intellectual Property and Technology Tranfer Office of the university, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Bukar said that the device known as Anti-skid braking system helps in slowing down the speed of the aircraft and maintaining its balance even on wet runways.

“The device was developed by Muhammad Shuwa from the Center for Entrepreneurship of the University. As I am talking to you, this device has already been put to use on the Alpha jet.”

Bukar also said that the university had developed “Hybrid Solar Drier, an equipment that can be used to dry fish and other agricultural produce using charcoal at night and solar during the day. This was the first innovation produced in the university by Muinat Bello.”

He said that the university had obtained a patent licence for the products to prevent intellectual property theft.

According to him, the university is working on producing a cylindrical parabolic reflecting Telecom

device that could be used by the Nigerian armed forces to detect movement in the air space.

He said that that such device would be used to consolidate on the efforts of the military in the ongoing counter insurgency operations.

Bukar said that the university had organised sensitisation workshop in partnership with the National Office of Technology Acquisition Promotion to enhance the capacity of staff in the area of intellectual property.

The official noted that poor funding and lack of partnership opportunities had stalled many researches and inventions at the university.