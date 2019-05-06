<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Ilorin Chapter of the National Association of Mathematical Science Students of Nigeria (NAMSSN), has emerged over-all winner at the just concluded North Central Zone Mathematics Quiz Competition.

The competition was recently held at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the annual NAMSSN, conference, which took place in April, had participants from six states of the zone, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The publication said that the Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof. Folahan Adekola, who received the award on behalf of Unilorin congratulated the representatives.

“The University management is pleased with the thrilling academic performance of the students at the tournament.

“We are not surprised that the Mathematics Department won the trophy at the North Central Quiz Competition, because the Department has always been producing First Class student’s year in year out,” he said.

Adekola noted that the competition was not the first time the department won medals for the University.

“Our hope and prayer is that the department will come first in the entire country and become the best Mathematics Department in Nigeria”.

The Head of the Department, Prof. Raphael Adeniyi, also commended the students of the department for recording such a feat during his tenure.

“This department has on an annual basis, been producing high rated quality students in terms of academic, even extracurricular activities, “he said.

The President of NAMSSN, Ajetunmobi Afeez, thanked God for giving them the opportunity to be good ambassadors of the University at the competition.

Afeez was also the leader of the 10 participants that represented the University of Ilorin at the tournament.