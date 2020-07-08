



The management of the University of Ilorin says it has stepped up its fight against COVID-19 by using the institution’s radio station, UNILORIN 89.3 FM, to enlighten and sensitise the public against the pandemic.

Mr Idris Ibrahim, the radio station’s Manager, told newsmen in Ilorin that the institution remained committed to creating awareness on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Ibrahim said that the commitment of the radio station had attracted the attention of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who donated COVID-19 equipment to the state.

“The COVID-19 equipment donated to the Kwara State Government by the monarch included two motorised disinfectant vehicles.

”This can be attributed to the several public service roles of the radio station.





“It has the mandate of promoting any issue that will advance the interest of the greatest majority of the people.

”This is aside its primary duties of education, information and entertainment, as well as the promotion of the specific interests of the university,” he said.

He commended the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for his fatherly support, saying it had boosted the operational efficacy of the radio station.

Ibrahim assured the station’s listeners that it would continue to offer greater services at all times and on all issues.

He also thanked them for always listening to the station at all times inspite of its noncommercial status.

According to him, a cross-section of listeners have been calling to commend the station for its proactive roles in the sustained fight against further spread of COVID-19.