The University of Ilorin has expressed readiness to partner with a US based company, Venturi Renewable Energy, to enable the institution migrate from diesel/petrol based generators to Venturi wind based renewable energy solution.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Bolaji Sule, made this known while speaking in Ilorin at a presentation by the Venturi Energy Ltd., on Tuesday.

Sule said that the technology was cool and a green energy, adding that there was commitment by the management to look for alternative energy solution in the past.

He explained that the two teams came with a new concept of wind based renewable energy solution that could solve the immediate problem of the institution, which did not have so much hazard.

The deputy vice-chancellor said it would be nice to see the University of Ilorin as the first institution to use green energy in generating and serving the university community among other universities in Nigeria.

Also in his reaction, the Director of Unilorin Renewable Energy Centre (UREC), Prof. Joshua Olaoye, said that his team would see how the University could also have control over the technical use of the system.

He said that the agreement must ensure that researchers and students of the University must also be part of the building process.

Olaoye pointed out that the presentations from both parties were to help the University to eliminate dependence on diesel /fuel.

He added that with time they could eventually connect with the national grid to the point where they could also have a way of selling out the energy generated for other users.

“We need to work with the details because we need some technical details that will work with the wind condition of our environment.

“We know the product is good but we must assess the wind condition of the university community before we can conclude on whether the proposals will be acceptable.

“We hope we can work with the technical team of this provider of the energy and find a way of providing an energy that will be suitable for our own economy ecology,” he said.

According to him, aside generating another source of energy for the university, the institution wants to see how it can also have control over the technical use of the system.

Also during a proposal presentation by Mr Sola Oluwatobi, and Mr Alao Jiwa, Sales Representative of the Venturi Energy and Wind Sciences Ltd, respectively, they pledged that they would provide 24-hour clean and green renewable energy.

They added that the University would consequently be using less energy to power all the appliances in the university.

In their separate presentations, using less energy reduces the monthly expenses with over 40 per cent or more savings.

“The clean green renewable energy would help to reduce pollution and eliminate the need for fossil fuels.

“The University would be protected against market variability and may also be able to sell power back to the grid,” they stated.