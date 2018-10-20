The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) yesterday said it had invented a bullet-proof gadget.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, declared this to reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as part of activities to herald the school’s 34th convocation ceremony.

He said the Nigerian Army had tested and accepted the invention.

Prof Abdulkareem added: “We have also been able to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Army on the invention and development of polymer composite for strategic and protective defence.

“In concrete terms, we have invented a bullet-proof gadget. With this, we are already improving our impact on the world and on our immediate society, and this is a gratifying achievement that will ultimately propel the university to the zenith of global recognition and reputation.”

He revealed that the university would produce a total of 2,108 graduates on Tuesday next week for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Prof Abdulkareem said out of this, no fewer than 103 bagged First Class honours degree, noting that “this is the highest number the university will be graduating in its 44 years of existence.

Said he: “Out of the total of 12,108 students that will be convoking on Tuesday 23rd October, 2018, 10,330 are first degree/diploma graduands while the remaining 1,778 are graduating with higher degrees/postgraduate diplomas.

“We have 2,553 Second Class Upper division, 5,750 Second Class Lower division, 1,660 Third Class and 36 pass.

“We also have 104 MBBS graduands, 18 graduands in Pharmacy, 49 in Veterinary Medicine and 32 in Nursing.

“Furthermore, a total of 25 graduands are obtaining diploma from the faculties of education and management. The higher degrees to be awarded this year comprise 99 postgraduate diplomas, 1,287 masters from various faculties, 168 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPM and 236 Ph.Ds.”

He added that “this success is an outcome of our tenacity to end the 2017/2018 academic calendar on record time in spite of the challenges we contended with at the beginning of the session.

“It is our wish to regularise our calendar and return to normal September to June academic calendar in order to bring back hope and glory to the entire Nigerian university system.”