The Management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) says it has promoted 968 staffs in the 2019 promotion examination.

According to UNILORIN Bulletin issued on Monday, the promotion is in a bid to motivate the workforce for more quality service delivery in the areas of teaching, research and community service.

The Bulletin, which gave details of the 2019 exercise showed that 29 academic staffs from various faculties and departments were elevated to the rank of Professor, while 34 senior lecturers were also promoted to the status of Reader.

“A total of 171 other academics were elevated to other various ranks in the institution’s academic ladder.

“The exercise also saw the elevation of 435 senior non-teaching staff to various ranks while 299 non-teaching staff in the junior categories also benefited with their promotions to the next rank,” it said.

According to the publication, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr. Kunle Akogun, who spoke on the development said that the university would continue to reward hard work and exemplary contributions from staff members toward the attainment of the institution’s core mandates of teaching, research and community service.

The director pointed out that it was important for all staff of the university to show total devotion to their duties, saying that the university would always reward excellence from both academic and non-teaching staff.

Akogun encouraged those who did not benefit from the 2019 promotion not to be discouraged, assuring them that for as long as they remained committed to the discharge of their responsibilities, theirs would also come in due course.