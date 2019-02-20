



Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have constituted a panel of inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the partial collapse of the new University Library building being constructed by Dutum Construction Company Limited.

A statement from the institution explained that the Governing Council had set up a panel headed by Professor Peter K. Fogam, to investigate the partial collapse.

It assured members of the university community that incident would be thoroughly investigated, just as it was committed to a transparent process.