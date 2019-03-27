<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A total of 271 final year students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, will be graduating with first-class degrees in various disciplines at the institution’s 50th convocation ceremonies scheduled for between Monday, April 1st and Thursday, April 4th.

The number are part of the total 12,811 students (for the 2017/ 2018 academic session) across levels-diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate studies-who made the graduation list with others scoring lower grades.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made the disclosure on Wednesday, at a pre-convocation media conference held at the University Senate Chamber.

He also disclosed that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibajo, would deliver the convocation lecture on Monday and speak on “Nigeria rising: The path to prosperity” and that Chief Arthur Mbanefo would chair the occasion while Mr Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank Plc, Pastor Daniel Olukoya (General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries) and Mr Lateef Olufemi Okunnu would be conferred with honorary doctorate degree at the event..

Giving further statistics of the graduands, Prof Ogundipe named the trio of Ogechi Ekeh (from Faculty of Pharmacy), Oluwaseyi Adeyeye (from the Department of Insurance) and Daniel Ogbechi (from the Department of Business Administration) as the best graduating students of the set.

They all have, according to him, cumulative gradient point average of 4.96 out of the 5.0 obtainable points

The vice chancellor also named Oluwaseyi Ajibade from the Departments of Metallurgical and Material Engineering as the overall best graduand from the postgraduate school while Olumide Oyebade will be awarded best PhD thesis award for humanities.

He said all the graduands were thoroughly baked and believe they would do well in their respective endeavours.