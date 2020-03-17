<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, has put the entire blame for the stoppage of the convocation of the institution at the doorsteps of the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin.

Ogundipe said this in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

He said it was not true the management of the school did not get the permission of Babalakin for the convocation ceremonies and that the nominees for the honorary doctorate degrees were not approved by the Senate.

Ogundipe said the National Universities Commission halted the event based on Babalakin’s complaint that the convocation was not authorised by the council.

He said: “Excerpt of the minutes of the January 21 and 22, 2020 are thus reproduced: ‘Council was informed that the 2019 convocation ceremonies have been scheduled between March 9 and 13, 2020. The chairman informed members that all matters on the convocation ceremonies shall be considered at the council meeting of January 22, 2020.





“Council received and considered CP. No 2019/20/3b, which contained the nominees for honorary doctorate degree at the 51st convocation ceremonies of the university and the proposed budget estimate.’”

Ogundipe said the deliberation of the council on honorary doctorate nominees at the meeting was extensive, adding that Babalakin suggested the inclusion of late Dr. Stella Adadevoh for a posthumous award, which was forwarded to the honours committee.

He added: “It is pertinent to note that despite the special appeal by Senate following its emergency meeting of March 4, 2020, and entreaties by virtually all members of council at the council meeting of March 4, 2020 for the pro-chancellor to speak to the NUC and the ministry to persuade them to allow the convocation ceremonies to hold as planned, the pro-chancellor did not heed the pleas.”