Lanre Tejuoso, the newly-appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, has prayed God to prevent any further crisis in the university.

”We pray that the evil witnessed in the times past, we shall witness no more; love will radiate within the council.

”It is our prayers that we will take this university, which remains one of Africa’s pride, to greater heights very soon,” Tejuoso, who represented Ogun Central in the 8th National Assembly, said in Lagos.

He spoke at a church service to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Obinnaya Chukwu, on Thursday night.

Newsmen report that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Tejuoso the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council on April 10.

The governing council was inaugurated on April 19.

Tejuoso succeeded Wale Babalakin, who resigned following a protracted crisis between him and the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

His speech at the church service was the first time Tejuoso would speak publicly in his capacity as the Pro Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

He told the congregation that committing all the council’s activities to God’s hands would be key to achieving all its dreams.

”It is not a mere coincidence that I am speaking to this kind of large audience for the first time in my capacity as the pro chancellor, in a church.

”I want to thank God that my first public speech in this university is in the church, and I believe that with this, God is telling something.

”I believe that this foundation will make our tenure a very spiritually successful one,” he said.

Tejuoso noted that the occasion was to honour Chukwu, and prayed God to make him to age gracefully.

”Today is to celebrate our brother, a professor of repute.

” I rejoice with you on this special celebration of your diamond jubilee and pray for more wisdom and good health to ensure graceful ageing,” he said.





He said that he had known Chukwu for less than 60 days and had noticed from his carriage that he lived a fulfilling 60 years.

Earlier, Ogundipe, a professor of Botany, said that Chukwu’s academic excellence and leadership skills had assisted in shaping the university’s Department of Marine Sciences and the entire Faculty of Sciences.

According to him, Chukwu had built for himself, a strong reputation of excellence and discipline.

”These rare attributes have endeared you to the hearts of many.

“In addition to your continuous loyalty to the system, you have contributed immensely to building structures at various levels that you have had the opportunity to serve in the university.

”As Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies, Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM, and Director, Academic Planning, you raised the standards and left footprints.

”As a representative of congregation on the governing council, you stood firmly for ideas that brought development to the university and spoke vehemently against any idea that sought to undermine the institution,” he said.

Ogundipe said that Chukwu’s ‘ passion for the university was very visible throughout the crisis ‘that almost consumed the university from 2017 to 2020’.

”Today, I celebrate you and welcome you to the club of 60 and pray that God will continue to strengthen you and provide the health and energy required to continue to impact the world positively,” Ogundipe prayed.

Addressing the congregation, Chukwu, a professor of Marine Science, thanked God for sparing his life.

He said he would remain grateful for God’s grace that had been seeing him through, even in turbulent times.

He said that God’s mercy rescued him on February 14, when he went down with COVID-19.

”It is not that I am more holy than those that could not come out of it; it is simply God’s mercy and grace.

”I pray that God, in His infinite mercy, will rest the souls of the departed in Jesus Mighty Name,” he prayed.

Chukwu thanked all those who came to honour him, and prayed God to give them more reasons to celebrate.