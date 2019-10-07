<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has vowed to deal with any of its staff involved in the sex-for-grades video that has gone viral.

Its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council Dr. Wale Babalakin, said the Council would investigate allegations of sexual harassment against a lecturer exposed by the documentary titled “Sex for Grades”.

Babalakin, who said he had heard report of the video, which showed a UNILAG Lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, groping BBC Africa Eye undercover reporter, said the University had zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

“I have not seen the BBC report but I got wind of it early this morning. I can say on behalf of our Council that there is zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

“We will investigate the matter thoroughly and anyone found wanting will face the consequences according to the laws of the University.

“Students must not be made to suffer for anything and your marks must be directly commensurate to your performance. Any other thing is not scholarly and would not be tolerated,” he said.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG Chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, described the lecturer’s behaviour as unfortunate and indecent.

“It is unfortunate and indecent to say the least,” he said.

In the video, Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer in the University’s Faculty of Arts, told the journalist who posed as a 17-year old admission seeket he would help her if she would obey him.

Igbeneghu, who is also a pastor with Foursquare Church, said pretty students fell easy prey to lecturers and revealed that the UNILAG staff club was a popular place where they took advantage of their prey.