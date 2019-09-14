<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said its worker, Sunday Gbenga Meshioye, who committed suicide days ago was scheduled to be counselled by the institution’s counselling unit before the incident.

This was contained in a statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit of the University, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede.

The statement noted that Meshioye, who was the Transport Supervisor for the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, was facing a panel investigating how a vehicle in his care got burnt. The panel was said to have only sat once.

The statement reads: “Mr. Meshioye, before his unfortunate demise, had been scheduled for a session with the Counselling Unit of the University, after reported cases of attempted suicide.

“On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, the deceased appeared before a Panel of Inquiry set up in accordance with the extant rules of the university to investigate the cause of the fire that gutted the bus in his custody. His painful decision to end his life came even before the panel had concluded its investigations, as the panel had only sat once.”

Meshioye died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where he was transferred from the University’s Health Centre.

The University commiserated with Meshioye’s family.

“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS, on behalf of the entire university community commiserates with the family of Mr. Sunday Gbenga Meshioye and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement reads.