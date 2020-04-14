<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has refuted the claim by a newspaper that an airline crew members who flew some Chinese doctors visiting Nigeria to lend medical aid last week were quarantined in the university campus, saying the report was falsehood and imagination of the author.

The university debunked the claim on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen by the institution’s spokesperson, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede.

According to the university, UNILAG has no isolation centre on its campus and therefore nothing would warrant anybody bringing in any airline crew member nor any other person suspected for COVID-19 to be quarantined on the campus.





“So, the report that the flight crew members were brought to UNILAG’s Scholars Hostel for quarantine or for any other purpose is totally a piece of fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety by the public,” the university said.

While advising members of the university community and the general public to beware of fake news that is flying around during this period of lockdown, the university urged all across the country to continue to observe precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the country so that normalcy would return not only in Nigeria but globally, soonest.