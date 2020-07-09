



The University of Jos says it has given approval to its printing press to access N250 million loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to boost its production.

Prof. Sebastian Maimako, the Vice Chancellor of the university, said this when he visited the company on Thursday in Jos.

The vice chancellor, who said he was was impressed with the productivity of the press, added that the loan would be used to procure modern equipment for better output.

“The council of the university recently granted approval to enable this printing press access a loan of N250 million from BOI in order to boost production.

“This loan would be used to purchase modern machines to enable it meet up with the demand of the competitive world.

“In general, I’m impressed with the level of progress and it is my wish that this place will be better by the time we have everything on ground,”.

Maimako, whose visit to the press was the first since he assumed office in 2016, commended the management and staff for their resilience and commitment to duty.





He urged them to maintain the tempo and called on them to be dedicated at all times.

Earlier, the Manager of the Press, Mr Sebastian Sanke, thanked the vice chancellor for the visit and for granting approval for the loan.

According to Sanke, the press has made significant progress in the last three years and assured that it would produce better result by the time the modern machines arrive.

“So far, the press has passed through a lot development and difficult times, but in the last three years we have made significant progress.

“Between 2017 and 2019, we have made over 85 per cent progress in terms of revenue generation compared to previous years.

“We have N44 million in 2017, N89 million in 2018 and N93 million in 2019. It is a significant progress, but we shall do better by the time we purchase our new machines,” he said.

The manager, who said that its equipment are obsolete, promised to intensify efforts in expanding the scope of its operations.