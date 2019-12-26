<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The European Union (EU) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have treated 12,259 pregnant women and children below five years of age in Katagum local government area of Bauchi State in the last 15 months.

EU/UNICEF Team Leader on “Hard To Reach (HTR) areas in the council, Mrs Adebisi Ibinola, disclosed this to journalists at Jabbal settlements Thursday.

Ibinola, who is a retired Nurse and Midwife, said the clients were treated in 16 settlements all in the hinterland between October 2018 and December this year.

She said the clients were treated for malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and pregnancy-related problems, while clients with serious problems were referred to Kuskuri health facility and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare.

Ibinola listed Bidir, Madara and Magunshi Wards as areas covered by the team within the period under review.

She said the programme had impacted positively on the health status of pregnant women and children during the period.

The team leader, however, appealed to the state government to assist the team with motorcycles or Four-wheeled driven vehicles to enable them to perform better.