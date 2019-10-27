<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To end Open defecation, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that it would be supporting a two-day forum on sanitation organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with OPS-WASH, other development partners and the private sector beginning in Abuja on Monday.

UNICEF announcement was contained in a statement at the weekend, signed by Geoffrey Njoku, Communications Specialist, UNICEF; Mrs. Chizoma Opara, Clean Nigeria and Mr. Bioye Ogunjobi, WASH Specialist.

Recent data from the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) showed that in Nigeria only 16 percent of schools and six percent of health facilities has access to basic water and sanitation services.

Also, about 24 percent of the population (47 million people) practice open defecation, placing Nigeria among top countries practising open defecation globally.

Open defecation has an economic, social, and health impact on national development. Nigeria loses about 1.3% (N455 billion) of GDP annually due to poor sanitation and a third of that cost is as a result of open defecation.