As Nigeria commemorates Children’s day today, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to support the federal government by launching a National plan of action to end violence against children by 2030.

UNICEF Nigeria Deputy Representatives, Isiye Ndombi, who made this known recently, said the organization will also support the government to track and monitor reported cases of violence against children.

Ndombi said, “Violence against children is pervasive. Violations occur in the home, school, work place and online. The perpetrators often include the very people children are expected to trust: parents, caregivers and other family members, friends, teachers and intimate partners.

“Violence against children marks them often for life. Sometimes the marks are visible: bruises and broken bones. But the harm that violence causes children also effects their mental and physical health and their ability to function in the world.”

He said Nigeria has demonstrated clear commitment to end violence against children, adding that the collective responsibility of all Nigerians would provide an excellent opportunity to speak up on behalf of all the vulnerable children in the country.

“In September 2015, His Excellency, President Buhari launched a Year of Action to End Violence Against Children and called on all Nigerians to join this battle. He renewed his commitment in October 2016 by launching a long-term campaign, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, to End Violence Against Children by 2030.

“The Presidential Campaign has been translated into a national modelling programme, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, to strengthen child protection systems. Nine states have rolled out this programme and we at UNICEF see potential for other states to follow. We are also seeing a promising increase in the number children that have received support after having reported violations against them,” he added.