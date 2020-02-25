<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A collaborative effort between the European Union and the United Nations Children Funds (EU-UNICEF) is to support Bauchi state government with funds that will enable it in the implementation of Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) Project in the state for improved family health.

This was disclosed during an interactive session between the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, with officials of UNICEF led by Dr Sanjana Barwahj held at the Mini Chambers, Government House Bauchi centred on the partnership between UNICEF and the Bauchi state government in the areas of Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Project.





The session yielded positive results as there were promises made by the officials of the organizations to work for the release of funds for EU strictly linked to nutrition in Bauchi state.

Bala Mohammed who hosted the UNICEF officials for the meeting expressed gratitude to development partners in helping Bauchi State to block gaps in terms of capacity building, human resources and financing of Primary Health Care system.

He said this has assisted in ensuring effective healthcare service delivery in the state as Kebbi, Bauchi and Adamawa States are the beneficiaries of the Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Project supported by EU through UNICEF as contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi S.A New Media to the Governor.