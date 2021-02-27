



UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins has described the release of 27 students abducted by gunmen in a government school at Kagara, Niger State over a week ago as a relief.

Hawkins in a statement on Saturday said he had looked forward to safe return of the students since their abduction from the Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government, Niger State in the early hours of February 17.

“I am relieved to receive the long awaited news of the release of 27 students of the Government Science College, Kagara abducted from their school a week ago,” he said.

He also commiserated with the family of Benjamin Habila who was shot dead by the gunmen during the dusk attack on the school. He said the family has suffered a huge loss.





“The Kagara school attack- like that of Government Girls’ Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State Friday, and others before it -shouldn’t have happened in the first place because children shouldn’t be the target of attacks,least of all on a place they ought to feel safe- a school,” he said.

He maintained attacks on education facilities were grave violations of children’s right. “Children should never be the target of attacks,” he stressed.

He urged authority to protect children from further attacks.

At tweet @GovNiger# by Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, on Saturday confirmed release of 42 abductees including 27 schoolboys, staff and their families abducted in the school.