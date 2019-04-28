<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As many states continue to encourage and record high coverage of immunization in Nigeria, an official of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Dr Ibrahim Ali-Mohammed has said the nation still have about 4 million children with cases of under-vaccination and unvaccinated.

This according to Dr Ibrahim is out of the 20 million unvaccinated and undervaccinated children globally.

Dr Ali-Mohammed, who is the Immunisation Officer, UNICEF Katsina Field Office, disclosed while speaking in Kano state during the World Immunization Week said Kano has the highest under-vaccinated, unvaccinated number of children in Nigeria.

According to him, Kano alone accounts for 350, 000 children of the 4 million undervaccinated, unvaccinated children in the country.

While appealing to the people of Kano to avail their children for immunization, Dr Ibrahim further assured that, UNICEF would continue to collaborate with Kano State Government and other relevant stakeholders to only make the vaccines availabile but also ensure that eligible children in the state are immunised as well.

He also reassured that, vaccines remained one of the most successful and cost effective health interventions, which therefore explains why it should be encouraged to have a healthier society.

Speaking earlier, UNICEF Communication officer, Alhaji Rabi’u Musa appealed to the various media practitioners not to relent in their continued support of educating the masses on the importance of immunization against all child killer diseases in Nigeria.