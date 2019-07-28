<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

International Health Development Partners in Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the untiring efforts of his administration towards repositioning the health sector in the state, especially the primary health care programme as well as the routine immunization coverage.

Speaking during the flagoff of the first round of the 2019 National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) in the state, the international partners, including the WHO and

UNICEF, through their representatives, Dr. Ada Erinne and Dr. Ibrahim Conte, congratulated Governor Ugwuanyi for maintaining a polio-free state since 2006.

Dr. Erinne, who is the State Director, WHO, said they were impressed with the governor’s presence at the event, describing his commitment as “a very bold step towards supporting the cause of children especially those under the age of five”.

She further charged the state government to continue to strengthen all activities that would help it maintain a routine immunization status of 85 percent especially in the rural communities.

Dr. Conte, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Enugu, stated that the organization was delighted that Ugwuanyi’s administration “has yielded good results in the signing and establishment of Primary Health Care under one roof transition committee to revitalize PHC service delivery”.

In their separate remarks, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi and the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu, pointed out that the immunization programme was to ensure that the state is polio-free.

They, therefore, urged all mother and childcare givers in Enugu State to take full advantage of the NIPDs and other immunization initiatives to ensure the safety of children from polio and other dangerous but preventable diseases.