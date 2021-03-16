



The United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), European Union, United Nations EU-UN and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have decried the increasing rate of violence against children especially women and girls in Nigeria.

The groups raised the concern during a 4 Day Spotlight Initiative Training of Ebonyi State Child Protection Duty Bearers on Child Protection System Strengtihening and Case Management held at Osborn La-Palm Hotel, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Delivering a lecture on the theme, “Introduction to the Right of the Child, Child Protection and Child Protection System, UNICEF Trained Resource Facilitator, Asari Nakanda expressed the concern that one in every two children experience physical violence while one in every four girls and one in ten boys experience sexual violence.

Asari Nakanda stated that most girls experience sexual violence from friend and neighbors adding that boys also experience sexual violence from schoolmate and friends.

“From the available records, Adult teachers are the most frequent perpetrators of the first incident of physical violence for both boys and girls (50,%)”.

She emphasised the need for the State to take all the necessary steps towards the protection of the right of the child in the state adding that such steps includes both legislative and administrative.

Asari Nakanda express the regret that the non conversant with the Child Right Law has continued to hamper the prosecution of perpetrators and called on the state government and other relevant authorities to intensify the campaign on the importance and effect of the domesticated child right Law.





Earlier in his remark, the State Acting Director, National Orientation Agency NOA Ebonyi State, Dr. Onwo Desmond who was represented by the UNICEF desk officer of the Agency, Mr. Uchenna Unah noted that the training was organized to train the participants to intensify the campaign against violence against children in the state.

He pointed out that such training and retraining would continue to encourage the participants to work assiduously towards the protection of the right of the child describing the training and timely.

Mr. Unah urged the participants not to relent in their effort towards ending child violence in the state. “It is expected that at the end of the training, you must have been encouraged and poised to continue the fight against violence and the protection of child. The training is timely and as duty bearers, you would work assiduously to end violence against children which is seriously in the increase”.

Speaking on Child Protection Legal and Policy Framework, Mr. Arikpo Willams called on the duty bearers to sensitize the people both in churches, mosque and schools on the existence of the child right Law in Ebonyi State.

Williams said that UNICEF, EU-UN and other relevants agencies has continued to support the campaign against child violence adding that the Child Right Law, the Violence and People Prohibition law VAP and the Criminal Code Law all domesticated in Ebonyi are aimed at ending violence against the child and to protect the child.