Ebonyi and Imo states are top on the chart for states with high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM/C) in the South East zone of Nigeria. This is according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to UNICEF, Ebonyi and Imo states have high prevalence rate of 61 percent and 53.2 percent respectively which is well above the national average of 20 percent.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, stated this on Thursday at a one-day dialogue with journalists/media practitioners in the region in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) at the Bayview Hotel, Independence Layout in Enugu.

The dialogue was part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) with the theme ‘Unleashing Youth Power’.

He said this year’s FGM theme was seeking active participation of youths in the fight against the obnoxious and harmful practice, with huge focus on mobilising youths for the elimination of harmful FGM practices.

The UNICEF Chief described FGM as a human right violation against girls and women which impacts negatively on their lives.





He said: “It is a harmful practice which has severe health and psychological consequences. It severely affects the rights of women to reproductive health, emotional stability and wellbeing and denies their opportunity to fully utilise their potential socio-economic development of their society.

“The 2018 NDHS reveals that 19 percent of girls of about 14 years of age are circumcised. 17 percent of girls are circumcised before their first birthday; FGM among girls is most common among girls whose mothers are cut (56%), whose mothers have no education (24%), and those from the poorest households (27%).

“FGM among girls is most commonly performed by a traditional circumciser (82%), while seven percent are performed by a medical professional.

“17 percent of women age 15 to 49 believe that their religion requires FGM. Two-thirds of women believe that the practice should be stopped,” he added.

Conteh urged stakeholders to accelerate steps towards stopping the practice by adopting coordinated and systematic efforts, promoting policies and positive actions leading to elimination of female genital mutilation, while engaging communities with focus on human rights, gender equality, sexual education and attention to the needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences.