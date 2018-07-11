The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to increase its support to the upbringing of more disadvantaged children in Zamfara.

Mr Mohameden Fall, UNICEF Chief of Sokoto Field Office, made the promise on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day “2018 Mid-Year Review and Planning Meeting” on the fund’s set out goals in the state.

The field covers Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States.

He said child survival, development and protection were the major guarantees for nation building and therefore all must come together to ensure the attainment of the set goals.

Fall said that UNICEF intervention particularly in the five sectors of health, education, nutrition, Communication for Development (C4D), and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) were part of a deliberate effort in child growth and development.

He however advised the state government to be more forthcoming in the release of its counterpart funds in order to access more support from partners.

The UN official said that the convergence of all partners in one place which was recently conceived by the UNICEF, was already working in ensuring that issues affecting women and children were effectively addressed.

He noted that emerging issues like bad attitude and violence against children as well as the promotion of equality, voice, power and a sense of belonging should be encouraged in communities.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Haidara, assured that the state government would cooperate with development partners for the growth of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants who were also the implementers of the UNICEF support programmes identified insecurity as one of the major challenges they face in extending services to communities in the state.