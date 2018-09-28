The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Sultan Foundation for Peace & Development and the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, has collaborated to seek the support of traditional rulers in northern Nigeria to commit and take actions to reduce the number of children missing out of education in the region.

The conference which comes up on 4th October, 2018 in Abuja seeks to get the commitment of traditional leaders in northern Nigeria to support massive sensitization programmes at all levels to increase demand for access to education and quality learning quality

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to press by UNICEF communication specialist, Geoffrey Njokku.

According to him, the meeting hopes to extract from key stakeholders and participants a commitment to act on ensuring improved supply of infrastructure, teachers and materials for equitable access to quality learning for all children in northern Nigeria and act on reducing the number of out of school children.