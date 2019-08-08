<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Nations Children’s Fund says it is collaborating with the Bauchi State Government to tackle the challenges of out-of-school children in the state.

Mr Bhanu Pathak, Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, made the assertion in Bauchi on Thursday.

Pathak spoke at a Stakeholders and Sensitisation Meeting on Household Mapping and Enumeration of Out-of-School Children’’ across the eight local government areas of the state.

Represented by Mr Amos Kudzala, UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist, Pathak said UNICEF was partnering the state government to improve education outcomes in the state.

“This is to contribute toward addressing the challenges of out-of-children in Bauchi State.

“UNICEF has the vision to collaborate with government institutions and stakeholders to find solutions that will result in getting the out-of-school children back to school.

“To do that, we have to identify where those out-of-school children are, hence, the household mapping and enumeration of out-of-school children exercise we have supported the government to embark upon,” Pathak said.

He said findings from the household mapping and enumeration would also provide the basis for resource allocation and implementation of certain activities.

The UNICEF field officer said: “Stakeholders and youths will be engaged to ensure effective awareness and mobilisation of parents, guardians, communities, religious and traditional school-based management committee on the importance of school-age children enrolment.’’

In his remarks, Alhaji Nura Ahmed, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, State Universal Basic Education Board, emphasised the importance of mapping enumeration of out-of-school children.

According to him, the statistics have shown that the state has 1.3 million children out-of-school, which is outrageous and alarming.

He said as stakeholders, “We have a responsibility to find out the reason for the outrageous number of out-of-school children and what to do to reduce the number.’’

Ahmed commended UNICEF for providing the state government with the opportunity to get children enrolled in schools and for effective partnership.

The SUBEB director pledged his necessary cooperation toward improving and educating children at all levels in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that participants at the event were drawn from eight local government areas of Bauchi, Toro, Kirfi, Alkaleri, Ganjuwa, Ningi, Warji and Darazo.