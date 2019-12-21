<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A recent baseline survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 800, 000 children between six and 59 months are stunted due to poor dietary in Kano state.

This was disclosed by the Kano Emirate Council Committee on Health and Human Development (KECCoHD) led by Dr Dayyabu Muhammad at a one-day town hall meeting for community leaders on dietary diversity comprehensive modeling project held at Bichi local government area of the state.

The meeting was organised by KECCoHD in collaboration with UNICEF.

Dr Dayyabu Muhammad said the outcome of the UNICEF baseline survey triggered the committee to begin an outreach in two local government areas to save 23,508 children aged 6-23 months.

He added that the committee is also aiming at ensuring that 25,075 mothers and caregivers of children aged 6-23 Bichi and Sumaila local government areas were counseled on improving dietary diversity.