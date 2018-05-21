United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has faulted statistics of 10.5 million children believed to be out of school in Nigeria.

Although 60 per cent of children, who are not exposed to education, are residing in northern Nigeria, UNICEF believes several intervention programmes such as the cash transfer programme (CTP) as well as the Department for International Development (DFID)-sponsored Educate a Child (EAC) project may have altered existing data on out-of-school children, hence such figures can no longer be reliable to aid planning in the sector.

Azuka Menkiti, UNICEF Education Specialist, made these observations in her presentation at a two-day media dialogue on Educate a Child and cash transfer programme in Sokoto State at the weekend.

She, however, noted that there was need for a review of the figures, so as to come up with a more reliable data.

UNICEF’s position was recently corroborated by Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, who placed current figure of out-of-school children at about 8.6 million.

According to Menkiti, the cash transfer scheme implemented under the Girls Education Project (GEP) 1-3, in select states like Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara have increased enrolment figures in the affected states to an all time high of over 50 per cent.

She said beyond expanding access, the EAC was also aimed at increasing the quality of teaching, particularly for girls, at the basic education level.

Menkiti explained that high level of poverty, which was found to hinder families from sending their children to school necessitated the CTP where cash gifts were offered to induce students to be in school.

She noted that beyond cultural and religious factors, it was imperative for the government to mainstream girls’ education into their programmes by changing the mindset of all stakeholders towards the enrolment of the girl in schools.

“For UNICEF CTP has been successful because it was targeted at addressing the economic barriers in education and we recently conducted an assessment that has shown remarkable improvement in enrolment of girls.

“For us, in making education accessible to everyone, we had to start empowering every family because poverty was identified to be a key problem hindering children from attending schools,” the UNICEF education expert added.

She urged other states desirous of boosting enrolment in schools to replicate the CTP.

Meanwhile Sokoto has adopted the CTP in its sustainability plan with about N500 million already expended in the year 2017 to improve girls’ enrolment in schools.

Muhammad Kilgori, Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, said “just like UNICEF did, the government gives out stipends to poor households who could not afford to educate their female children.”

He said it was a means of complementing UNICEF’s efforts in ensuring access, quality and strengthening governance in girls’ education.

According to him, “girls’ education is a priority to the government.

“We are very committed to girls’ education and our target is to ensure that all the 23 local government areas benefit from this programme as against the six that are currently benefiting.

“We have engaged traditional rulers to mobilise and sensitise their communities on the need to partake in the CTP.”

Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, noted that through the programme the state had recorded remarkable achievements in terms of school enrolment, empowerment, drastic reduction of street hawking among the girls.

The Sultan, represented by Sani Jabbi, District Head of Gagi, said majority of female children have embraced education.

Idris Azika, Niger State CTP coordinator, said the state had concluded arrangements to spend N193 million in the next 3years.

Azika added that 12,911 beneficiaries would be paid in the first phase of the state owned cash transfer sustainability plan.