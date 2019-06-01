<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Zana Akpagu, has called for the development of laboratory scientists and technologists to ensure the growth of the country.

Speaking during a workshop organised by the Cross River State chapter of the Association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON) in Calabar, Akpagu said that no country can make significant progress without the contributions of these scientists and technologists.

The VC, who was represented by the Head of Department, Science Laboratory Technology, Prof. Clement Ibi Mboto, pointed out that training and retraining was an important aspect to achieve such development.

The chairman of the association, Elder Sunday E. Okoh, said that technological breakthrough would remain elusive until they are seen as an engine room not only to the profession, but also to the society at large.

He said the body had resolved to follow global best practices to remain relevant hoping that the exercise would, among other things equip and refresh participants with skills required to improve efficiency at their jobs.