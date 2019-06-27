<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

UNICAF, a leading online platform offering affordable, quality higher education to underserved markets is set to offer a full scholarship for participants of the new essay competition themed “How important is the role of higher education in shaping the contribution of young Nigerians in the national effort for development and progress?”

The essay competition which is open to bachelor degree holders and final year students up to the age of 30 in Nigeria will end on 15 July, 2019.

According to UNICAF, Nigeria, Marketing Managing, Mr. Emmanuel Ebanehita, participants are expected to present personal views and creative thoughts in answering the question.

The winner will receive a full scholarship for a Master’s degree of the winner’s choice with Unicaf University as well as a free laptop. Four additional winners will receive free tablets and monetary prizes of USD 500, 300, 200 and 100 respectively.

Ebanehita noted that winners of the competition will be announced in the media and will be invited to meet with the press at the award ceremony, which will be held at the UNICAF offices in Lagos.

Participants are expected submit their essays and a copy of their CV via email to [email protected]