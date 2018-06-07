The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Lagos, has urged the Federal Government to ban the importation and production of some plastics in Nigeria.

The Director of UNIC in Lagos, Mr Ronald Kayanja, made the appeal on Thursday at an event to mark the 2018 World Environment Day (WED) in Lagos.

It was organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Kayanja said that the Federal Government, through the National Assembly, should enact a law limiting the importation and production of some plastics.

He said that such law would help to curb the menace of plastic pollution and ensure a sustainable environment.

”There are a number of actions government can take to curb plastic pollution; one of them is the recycling plants which government said it was going to put in each geo-political zone.

”What we need to do immediately, through the National Assembly, is to enact a law limiting the importation and production of some of the plastics, especially the non-reusable plastics.

”Many countries have done it; Kenya, Rwanda, Eritrea and Bangladesh have succeeded in doing it.

”So, government needs to put incentives into private companies to produce biodegradable materials like bags for use in the market and shopping centres.

”So, we need to enact a law and on the other hand, incentives, so that people will have options,” the UNIC director said.

He said that there was need for continuous information and awareness for the public to know the dangers of plastics, especially the micro-plastics.

”I am glad that the government has started and they can do more as the population of Nigeria is big.

“Government has to take very strong action, because a lot of plastics are used everyday in the country,” Kayanja said.

He said that the United Nations was taking the issue of plastic pollution seriously, thus necessitating the topic for 2018’s World Environment Day which focussed on: ”Beating Plastic Pollution”.

”We are informing people all over the world that we are endangering our future; we are endangering our oceans, we are endangering our lives.

”We are informing people that we are endangering the marine lives; if we don’t stop the use of plastics, especially the non-reusable plastics, which turns into micro-plastics, are dangerous for humans and animals.

”These campaigns are very important to us and actions are to be taken by member states, countries and individuals to let people know how bad it is, that plastic is very dangerous to our health,” Kayanja said.