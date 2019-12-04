<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, on Tuesday, sought the support of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the construction of a highway barricade to encourage the use of the footbridge at the main gate of the university by students and pedestrians.

Salami, who paid a courtesy visit to Obaseki at the Government House in Benin, also called for collaboration with the state government to address the issue of encroachment on the university’s land as well as deal with other environmental concerns.

Responding, the governor said the state government was set to commence the construction and rehabilitation of a 16-kilometre road within the Ugbowo area of Benin City to ease the movement of students and staff of the university.

Obaseki added that the construction of ‘19 Street’ road was aimed at diverting vehicular traffic from the UNIBEN-Siloku Road in the metropolis.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to partner the university to provide constant power supply and fast internet facility in the institution.

“You have a population of over 60,000 people. That is a city on its own.”