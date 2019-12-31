The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has cautioned staff against engaging in school runs during working hours, warning that anyone found wanting would face appropriate disciplinary action.
This is coming just as the university also barred workers from watching television during office hours, adding that doing so is “diverting attention from the primary objectives of staff and lowers productivity considerably”.
The warning to the staff which was contained in the school’s circular endorsed by the University’s registrar, A.O Oshodin (Mrs.) noted that the management would not condole shoddy attitude of staff to duty that could dent the institution’s reputation.
According to the circular, members of staff still indulge in the habit of coming late to work and abstinence in spite of several warnings against tardiness.
“Even when they come, they (staff) spend hours doing school runs and attending to personal matters. Staff should note that work starts at 8:00 am and closes at 4:00 pm.
“Accordingly, management has directed that these ugly trends should stop forthwith. Besides, staffs are also advised to desist from unethical behaviour while on their duty posts as offenders will be made to face appropriate disciplinary action.
“Management will no longer tolerate a situation where staff absents themselves from duty a day or more without permission and members of staff are once again advised to be properly guided by the contents of this circular.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the relevant sections of the regulations are hereby reproduced for emphasis.
“Members of staff who intend to be away from duty; or other place of work, on university research shall, if such absence does not exceed 10 working days, seek the approval of the Head of Department and, where appropriate, the Dean and the provost.
“All Heads of Departments shall seek the approval of the Dean, Provost or principal officers appropriately on any occasion that they may wish to be absent from duties, the circular.”