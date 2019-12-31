<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of the University of Benin (UN­IBEN) has cautioned staff against engaging in school runs during working hours, warning that anyone found wanting would face appro­priate disciplinary action.

This is coming just as the university also barred work­ers from watching television during office hours, adding that doing so is “diverting at­tention from the primary ob­jectives of staff and lowers productivity considerably”.

The warning to the staff which was contained in the school’s circular endorsed by the University’s regis­trar, A.O Oshodin (Mrs.) noted that the management would not condole shoddy attitude of staff to duty that could dent the institution’s reputation.

According to the circular, members of staff still in­dulge in the habit of coming late to work and abstinence in spite of several warnings against tardiness.

“Even when they come, they (staff) spend hours do­ing school runs and attend­ing to personal matters. Staff should note that work starts at 8:00 am and closes at 4:00 pm.

“Accordingly, manage­ment has directed that these ugly trends should stop forth­with. Besides, staffs are also advised to desist from uneth­ical behaviour while on their duty posts as offenders will be made to face appropriate disciplinary action.

“Management will no longer tolerate a situation where staff absents them­selves from duty a day or more without permission and members of staff are once again advised to be properly guided by the con­tents of this circular.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the relevant sections of the regulations are here­by reproduced for emphasis.

“Members of staff who intend to be away from duty; or other place of work, on university research shall, if such absence does not ex­ceed 10 working days, seek the approval of the Head of Department and, where ap­propriate, the Dean and the provost.

“All Heads of Depart­ments shall seek the approv­al of the Dean, Provost or principal officers appropri­ately on any occasion that they may wish to be absent from duties, the circular.”